MARFORK Rope Course with ROKMC

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jason Hernandez, an engineer equipment mechanic with 3D Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3D Marine Logistics Group, right, competes in a rock climbing competition during a ropes course with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Ranger School in Pohang, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2022. The course increased the Marines’ readiness with rappelling and rope work while improving interoperability with our partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

