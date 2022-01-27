MARFORK Rope Course with ROKMC

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mathew Calderon, a data systems administrator with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, right, practices tying knots during a ropes course with 3D Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3D Marine Logistics Group and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Ranger School in Pohang, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2022. The course increased the Marines’ readiness with rappelling and rope work while improving interoperability with our partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

Date Taken: 01.27.2022
Location: POHANG, 47, KR