MARFORK Rope Course with ROKMC

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gunnar Cain, an engineer equipment operator with 3D Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3D Marine Logistics Group, left, and Cpl. Dominic Bishop, a small arms repair technician with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, cross rope bridges during a ropes course with Republic of Korea Marine Corps Ranger School in Pohang, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2022. The course increased the Marines’ readiness with rappelling and rope work while improving interoperability with our partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

