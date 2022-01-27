Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Rope Course with ROKMC [Image 9 of 20]

    MARFORK Rope Course with ROKMC

    POHANG, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley McLaughlin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Erick Ortizmiller, an intelligence specialist with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, left, secures his carabiner to the rope bridge during a ropes course with and 3D Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3D Marine Logistics Group and Republic of Korea Marine Corps Ranger School in Pohang, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2022. The course increased the Marines’ readiness with rappelling and rope work while improving interoperability with our partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 01:39
    Photo ID: 7034450
    VIRIN: 220127-M-NU111-1155
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 15.91 MB
    Location: POHANG, 47, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MARFORK Rope Course with ROKMC [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    USMC
    Rock Climbing
    ROK
    Rope Bridge
    Rope Course

