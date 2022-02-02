220202-N-PG226-1959 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, flies alongside the Italian Navy Cavour-class aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) in support of Neptune's Strike 22, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

