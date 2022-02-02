220202-N-PA358-1011 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Rear Adm. Vicenzo Montanaro, commander, Italian Navy’s Second Naval Division, arrives on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), in support of Neptune Strike 22, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

