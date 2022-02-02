220202-N-PA358-1037 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) NATO service members and Italian service members observe flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), during Neptune Strike 22, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7033216
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-PA358-1037
|Resolution:
|6606x4404
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 28 of 28], by SR Tara Tripp, identified by DVIDS
