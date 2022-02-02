220202-N-PA358-2029 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Rear Adm. Vicenzo Montanaro, commander, Italian Navy’s Second Naval Division, renders honors to side boys on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), during Neptune Strike 22, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

Date Taken: 02.02.2022
Location: ADRIATIC SEA
This work, Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 28 of 28], by SR Tara Tripp