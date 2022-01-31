12 CAB soldier performs vital maintenance

U.S. Army Spc. Kendall Thompson, a utilities equipment repairer assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, dismantles and repairs an HDT SHC35 “bullet heater”. The HDT SHC35 is a self-powered, liquid fuel burning, forced air heater that is designed for cold weather space heating of command posts and tents. 12 CAB remains a steadfast member of the largest U.S. force presence in Europe and demonstrates the ability to provide responsive aviation support in a demanding and dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

