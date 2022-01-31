U.S. Army Spc. Kendall Thompson, a utilities equipment repairer assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, dismantles and repairs an HDT SHC35 “bullet heater”. The HDT SHC35 is a self-powered, liquid fuel burning, forced air heater that is designed for cold weather space heating of command posts and tents. 12 CAB remains a steadfast member of the largest U.S. force presence in Europe and demonstrates the ability to provide responsive aviation support in a demanding and dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 04:22
|Photo ID:
|7032748
|VIRIN:
|220131-A-YQ762-0214
|Resolution:
|6125x8575
|Size:
|49.82 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 CAB soldier performs vital maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT