    12 CAB soldier performs vital maintenance [Image 4 of 9]

    12 CAB soldier performs vital maintenance

    GERMANY

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Kendall Thompson, a utilities equipment repairer assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, dismantles and repairs an HDT SHC35 “bullet heater”. The HDT SHC35 is a self-powered, liquid fuel burning, forced air heater that is designed for cold weather space heating of command posts and tents. 12 CAB remains a steadfast member of the largest U.S. force presence in Europe and demonstrates the ability to provide responsive aviation support in a demanding and dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 04:22
    Photo ID: 7032748
    VIRIN: 220131-A-YQ762-0214
    Resolution: 6125x8575
    Size: 49.82 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 12 CAB soldier performs vital maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

