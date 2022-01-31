12 CAB executes agriculture wash

A civilian contractor pressure washes a humvee belonging to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, during an agriculture wash at Katterbach Army Airfield, Jan. 31, 2022. All vehicles and equipment must go through the wash to remove all foreign contaminants prior to inspection for deployment. 12 CAB remains a steadfast member of the largest U.S. force presence in Europe and demonstrates the ability to provide responsive aviation support in a demanding and dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

