12 CAB leadership takes a maintenance walk

U.S. Army Col. G. Patrick Schuck, commander, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, walks with brigade and battalion leadership to view the status of ground and air maintenance capabilities. This vital information assists leaders in successfully planning, coordinating, synchronizing, and exercising sustainment throughout mission execution. 12 CAB remains a steadfast member of the largest U.S. force presence in Europe and demonstrates the ability to provide responsive aviation support in a demanding and dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

