Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Reggie Reyes, from New Braunfels, Texas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), relays information to the pilot house during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

