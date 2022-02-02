Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), conduct line handling during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7032058
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-JO829-1024
|Resolution:
|5159x3685
|Size:
|951.45 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
