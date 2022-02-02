Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 2 of 6]

    Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), conduct line handling during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 17:58
    Photo ID: 7032057
    VIRIN: 220202-N-JO829-1006
    Resolution: 4536x3240
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Gridley conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

