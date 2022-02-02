Gridley reveals the Warrior of the Week

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Ebenezer Akerele, left, from Bronx, N.Y., poses for a picture with Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, commanding officer, during a Warrior of the Week reveal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7032056
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-JO829-1002
|Resolution:
|4279x3056
|Size:
|1010.34 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
