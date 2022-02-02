Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley reveals the Warrior of the Week [Image 1 of 6]

    Gridley reveals the Warrior of the Week

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Ebenezer Akerele, left, from Bronx, N.Y., poses for a picture with Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, commanding officer, during a Warrior of the Week reveal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 17:58
    Photo ID: 7032056
    VIRIN: 220202-N-JO829-1002
    Resolution: 4279x3056
    Size: 1010.34 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley reveals the Warrior of the Week [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

