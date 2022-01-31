Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Belize discuss Women, Peace and Security [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S., Belize discuss Women, Peace and Security

    BELIZE

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Stephen Caruso 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson poses for a photo with meeting participants following a round table discussion focused on women, peace and security and NCO leadership development January 31, 2022, in Belize City, Belize. The meeting provided an open forum for officers and senior enlisted leaders from Belize and U.S. Southern Command to identify opportunities to promote the meaningful contributions of women and continue developing a professional corps of non-commissioned officers throughout the ranks. (U.S. Southern Command photo by Master Sgt. Stephen J. Caruso)

