U.S., Belize discuss Women, Peace and Security

Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson poses for a photo with meeting participants following a round table discussion focused on women, peace and security and NCO leadership development January 31, 2022, in Belize City, Belize. The meeting provided an open forum for officers and senior enlisted leaders from Belize and U.S. Southern Command to identify opportunities to promote the meaningful contributions of women and continue developing a professional corps of non-commissioned officers throughout the ranks. (U.S. Southern Command photo by Master Sgt. Stephen J. Caruso)

