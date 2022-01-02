Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belize co-hosts CENTSEC 2022 [Image 3 of 4]

    Belize co-hosts CENTSEC 2022

    BELIZE

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Stephen Caruso 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Brigadier General Azariel Loria delivers closing remarks during the 2022 Central American Security Conference February 1, 2022, in Belize City, Belize. The annual conference, which brings together national security leaders from six Central American countries and the United States, along with observers from several allied and partner nations, was last hosted in Belize in 2011. (U.S. Southern Command photo by Master Sgt. Stephen J. Caruso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 00:10
    Location: BZ
