Belize co-hosts CENTSEC 2022

Brigadier General Azariel Loria delivers closing remarks during the 2022 Central American Security Conference February 1, 2022, in Belize City, Belize. The annual conference, which brings together national security leaders from six Central American countries and the United States, along with observers from several allied and partner nations, was last hosted in Belize in 2011. (U.S. Southern Command photo by Master Sgt. Stephen J. Caruso)

