    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Belize Host Round Table on Enlisted Leadership Development [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S., Belize Host Round Table on Enlisted Leadership Development

    B, BELIZE

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Stephen Caruso 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson provides opening remarks during a round table discussion focused on women, peace and security and NCO leadership development January 31, 2022, in Belize City, Belize. The meeting was held in advance of the Belize-hosted 2022 Central American Security Conference, which brought together partner nations from Central America to discuss regional security cooperation issues ranging from countering transnational criminal organizations to natural disaster response on February 1-2, 2022. (U.S. Southern Command photo by Master Sgt. Stephen J. Caruso)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 00:09
    Photo ID: 7030825
    VIRIN: 220131-F-CQ856-666
    Resolution: 2326x1551
    Size: 626.05 KB
    Location: B, BZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Belize Host Round Table on Enlisted Leadership Development [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Stephen Caruso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BELIZE
    SOUTHCOM
    CENTSEC
    #WPS
    #NCOsleadtheway

