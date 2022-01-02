Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTSEC 2022 Opens [Image 1 of 4]

    CENTSEC 2022 Opens

    BELIZE

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Stephen Caruso 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, and Oscar Mira, Minister of State, Belize Ministry of Defence, applaud during the opening ceremony of the the 2022 Central American Security Conference February 1, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. SOUTHCOM sponsors the annual conference to facilitate dialogue between regional security leaders as part of a continuing commitment to strengthen cooperative ties and achieve shared security goals. (U.S. Southern Command photo by Master Sgt. Stephen J. Caruso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 00:09
    Photo ID: 7030824
    VIRIN: 220201-F-CQ856-208
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 710.58 KB
    Location: BZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTSEC 2022 Opens [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Stephen Caruso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

