NDI: the plane docs

Airman 1st Class Dariel Maldonado, 15th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections journeyman, performs a magnetic particle inspection on an aerospace ground equipment hook at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2022. Magnetic particle inspections involve inducing a magnetic field and applying magnetic particles to the test part, forcing an indication of damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

