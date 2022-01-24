Airman 1st Class Dariel Maldonado, 15th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections journeyman, performs a magnetic particle inspection on an aerospace ground equipment hook at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2022. Magnetic particle inspections involve inducing a magnetic field and applying magnetic particles to the test part, forcing an indication of damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7030402
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-JA727-0076
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, NDI: the plane docs [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS
