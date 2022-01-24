NDI: the plane docs

Airman 1st Class Dariel Maldonado, 15th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections journeyman, initiates a magnetic particle inspection on an aerospace ground equipment hook at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2022. NDI is responsible for ensuring the integrity of aircraft structures by utilizing multiple inspection methods such as eddy current, magnetic particle, radiographic and ultrasonic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
