    NDI: the plane docs [Image 1 of 4]

    NDI: the plane docs

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Dariel Maldonado, 15th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections journeyman, initiates a magnetic particle inspection on an aerospace ground equipment hook at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2022. NDI is responsible for ensuring the integrity of aircraft structures by utilizing multiple inspection methods such as eddy current, magnetic particle, radiographic and ultrasonic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 15:43
    Photo ID: 7030398
    VIRIN: 220124-F-JA727-0060
    Resolution: 4796x3297
    Size: 591.41 KB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    This work, NDI: the plane docs [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inspection
    NDI
    15 MXG
    15 OG

