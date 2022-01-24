Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDI: the plane docs [Image 2 of 4]

    NDI: the plane docs

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Dariel Maldonado, 15th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections journeyman, scans for surface and subsurface cracks on an aerospace ground equipment hook at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2022. Continuous inspections allow NDI Airmen to ensure operational safety and readiness for aircraft and equipment at JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 15:43
    Photo ID: 7030400
    VIRIN: 220124-F-JA727-0175
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDI: the plane docs [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NDI: the plane docs
    NDI: the plane docs
    NDI: the plane docs
    NDI: the plane docs

    NDI: the plane docs

    TAGS

    inspection
    NDI
    15 MXG
    15 OG

