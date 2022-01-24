Airman 1st Class Dariel Maldonado, 15th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections journeyman, applies liquid magnetic particles on an aerospace ground equipment hook at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2022. The hooks were a part of an annual magnetic particle inspection to ensure their serviceability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 15:44
|Photo ID:
|7030401
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-JA727-0115
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NDI: the plane docs [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT