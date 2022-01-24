NDI: the plane docs

Airman 1st Class Dariel Maldonado, 15th Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspections journeyman, applies liquid magnetic particles on an aerospace ground equipment hook at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2022. The hooks were a part of an annual magnetic particle inspection to ensure their serviceability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

