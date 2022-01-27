U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lourdes Soto, a personnel apprentice with the 156th Force Support Squadron, Puerto Rico National Guard, greets Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, during his visit at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2022. SEA Whitehead visited multiple PRANG installations and directly engaged with Airmen throughout his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7030396
|VIRIN:
|220127-Z-MF014-1010
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|20.61 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEA Tony Whitehead visits the PRANG [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
