Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, shakes the hand of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rita Zambrana, an operation management technician with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico National Guard, during his visit at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2022. SEA Whitehead visited multiple PRANG installations and directly engaged with Airmen throughout his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7030394
|VIRIN:
|220127-Z-MF014-1009
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|22.1 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEA Tony Whitehead visits the PRANG [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
