SEA Tony Whitehead visits the PRANG

Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau,, speaks to several chiefs with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard in the wing headquarters conference room during his visit at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2022. SEA Whitehead visited multiple PRANG installations and directly engaged with Airmen throughout his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

