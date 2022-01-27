SEA Tony Whitehead visits the PRANG

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Phelix Vazquez, left, airfield manager, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard, informs Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the chief, National Guard Bureau, on the airfield’s condition and capabilities at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2022. SEA Whitehead visited multiple PRANG installations and directly engaged with Airmen throughout his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Photo ID: 7030392
    VIRIN: 220127-Z-MF014-1012
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

