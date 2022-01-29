Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rehearsal of concept drill [Image 4 of 5]

    Rehearsal of concept drill

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.29.2022

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    1st Lt. Wyatt E. Burke, a logistics officer assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command briefs during a rehearsal of concept drill at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 29, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post. (Photo has been modified for operational security purposes)

