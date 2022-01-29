Col. Christopher M. McCreery, the operations officer for 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s operational command post provides opening remarks during a rehearsal of concept drill at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 29, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command have been deployed since August of 2021. (Photo has been modified for operational security purposes)

