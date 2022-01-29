Lt. Col. Derrick H. Dunlap, the chief of operations for the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command briefs during a rehearsal of concept drill at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 29, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post. (Photo has been modified for operational security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 05:46
|Photo ID:
|7029646
|VIRIN:
|220129-A-RV385-564
|Resolution:
|3630x2593
|Size:
|6.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rehearsal of concept drill [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
