Master Sgt. Joseph A. Morales, a senior military police sergeant assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command briefs during a rehearsal of concept drill at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 29, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

