    Dutch employee with LRC Benelux honors U.S. Soldier at Netherlands American Cemetery

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Danny Janssen is the supervisor of the Drivers Testing and Training Station and the Transportation Motor Pool in Brunssum, the Netherlands, and assigned to the Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He supervises five personnel at the testing station and TMP, and often conducts drivers training for personnel who need non-tactical vehicle driver’s licenses. In his free time, he volunteers as a caretaker at the Netherlands American Cemetery. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

