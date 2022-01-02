An official party pays respects on Memorial Day at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten where 8,288 U.S. fallen service members are laid to rest and an additional 1,722 missing in action are honored. The Netherlands American Cemetery is unique in that it is the only U.S. cemetery in the Netherlands, and since 1945 members of the local Dutch community have adopted the grave sites of the U.S. fallen service members laid to rest there. (American Battle Monuments Commission courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.01.2022 05:33 Photo ID: 7029638 VIRIN: 220201-A-SM279-533 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.4 MB Location: MARGRATEN, NL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dutch employee with LRC Benelux honors U.S. Soldier at Netherlands American Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.