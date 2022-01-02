Danny Janssen adopted U.S. Army Technician 5th Grade Jack B. Hunter, who died in World War II and is buried at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten. Janssen, who is a supervisor at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brunssum, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, spends much of his free time as a volunteer caretaker at the U.S. cemetery, the only one of its kind in the Netherlands. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Dutch employee with LRC Benelux honors U.S. Soldier at Netherlands American Cemetery
