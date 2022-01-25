2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition

A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to Dakota Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, serves lunch to Soldiers during the Philip A. Connelly Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area on January 25, 2022. Since its establishment in 1968, the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program provide professional development for Army Culinary Specialists and improves the quality of food and food service for the Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon)

