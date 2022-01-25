Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Abacon 

    AFN Bavaria

    A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to Dakota Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, serves lunch to Soldiers during the Philip A. Connelly Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area on January 25, 2022. Since its establishment in 1968, the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program provide professional development for Army Culinary Specialists and improves the quality of food and food service for the Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 05:46
    Photo ID: 7029635
    VIRIN: 220125-O-UL930-1793
    Resolution: 1621x1080
    Size: 287.05 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Paul Abacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition
    2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition
    2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition
    2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition
    2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culinary
    Competition
    Philip A. Connelly
    2CR
    Always Ready
    2d Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT