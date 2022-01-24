2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition

U.S. Army Pfc. Daniel Morong (left) assigned to Dakota Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment checks the heater on the containerized kitchen trailer as a part of the to the Philip A. Connelly Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area on January 24, 2022. Since its establishment in 1968, the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program provide professional development for Army Culinary Specialists and improves the quality of food and food service for the Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon)
