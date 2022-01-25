2d Cavalry Regiment competes in the Philip A. Connelly Competition

U.S. Army Spc. James Brant, assigned to Mustang Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, sets down his rifle prior to eating his lunch during the Philip A. Connelly Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area on January 25, 2022. Since its establishment in 1968, the Philip A. Connelly Awards Program provide professional development for Army Culinary Specialists and improves the quality of food and food service for the Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Abacon)

