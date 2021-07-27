NSWC IHD and CBIRF Host Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials

210727-N-CM812-0849
A Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) Marine tags out his teammate during a concrete breaching exercise while developmental equipment monitors air quality during the Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials at the CBIRF Downey Responder Training Facility, July 26-30. The trials were cohosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Division and CBIRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)
