    NSWC IHD and CBIRF Host Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials [Image 4 of 7]

    NSWC IHD and CBIRF Host Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210727-N-CM812-0574
    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) Marines monitor the progress of an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) "Cerberus" down range as the UGV searches for chemical and radiation hazards during the Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials at the CBIRF Downey Responder Training Facility, July 26-30. The trials were cohosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Division and CBIRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

    VIRIN: 210727-N-CM812-0574
    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

