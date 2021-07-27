NSWC IHD and CBIRF Host Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials

210727-N-CM812-0617

A Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) Marine looks for radiation hazards in a rubble pile using developmental equipment during the Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials at the CBIRF Downey Responder Training Facility, July 26-30. The trials were cohosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Division and CBIRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

