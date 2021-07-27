NSWC IHD and CBIRF Host Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials

210727-N-CM812-0476

A Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) Marine suits up prior to going down range to complete the assigned mission during the Technology Experimentation and Characterization Field Trials at the CBIRF Downey Responder Training Facility, July 26-30. The trials were cohosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Division and CBIRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

