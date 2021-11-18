AEDC engineers assist with SBIR effort researching noise reduction of aircraft engines

During a break in testing Nov. 18, 2021, Dr. Tom Jenkins, center, president of MetroLaser, Inc., explains to Dr. David Mayo, with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, how the cameras are adjusted to best capture the particulates of exhaust from an aircraft engine at the Propulsion Research Facility operated by Arnold Engineering Development Complex at the University of Tennessee Space Institute near Tullahoma, Tenn. The exhaust particles are influenced by a laser field in order to create a 3D model of the velocity of the exhaust. MetroLaser developed the technology for the Navy through the Small Business Innovation Research program. Also pictured is Regis Morgan, senior engineer for MetroLaser. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett) (This image has been altered by obscuring a badge for security purposes.)

