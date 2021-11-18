AEDC engineers assist with SBIR effort researching noise reduction of aircraft engines

Dr. Tom Jenkins, left, president of MetroLaser, Inc., explains to Dr. David Mayo, with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, how the cameras are adjusted to best capture the particulates of exhaust from an aircraft engine as they are influenced by a laser field in order to create a 3D model of the velocity of the exhaust during a break in testing of the measurement system Nov. 18, 2021, at the Propulsion Research Facility. The PRF is operated by Arnold Engineering Development Complex at the University of Tennessee Space Institute near Tullahoma, Tenn. MetroLaser developed the technology for the Navy through the Small Business Innovation Research program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

Date Taken: 11.18.2021
Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US