U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Huff, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) aerospace propulsion craftsman, inspects an F-16 Viper exhaust assembly at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. Airmen from the 20th CMS aerospace propulsion flight engineered a large personnel stand to optimize their engine maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7026000
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-VO210-1015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th CMS introduces innovative maintenance stand [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th CMS introduces innovative maintenance stand
LEAVE A COMMENT