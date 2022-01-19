U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Huff, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, inspects an F-16 Viper exhaust assembly at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. The innovative personnel stand will save the 20th CMS approximately 200 man hours per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)
20th CMS introduces innovative maintenance stand
