    20th CMS introduces innovative maintenance stand

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A large personnel stand mounted around a F-16 Viper exhaust assembly at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022. Airmen from the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion flight engineered a large personnel stand to optimize their engine maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Sanders)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 08:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th CMS introduces innovative maintenance stand [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    20EMS
    20CMS
    ShawProud
    ShawInnovation

