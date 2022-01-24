Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey D. McDonnell, a combat medic assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command ensures an M17 pistol is clear before Maj. Christopher Royal steps onto a qualification range on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on Jan. 24, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 05:09
|Photo ID:
|7025811
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-RV385-515
|Resolution:
|5108x3648
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, M17 range [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT