A Soldier assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command engages a target during the kneeling portion of an M17 pistol qualification range on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on Jan. 24, 2021. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW