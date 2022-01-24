Capt. Justin W. Cooper, a health services human resource manager assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command demonstrates the qualification procedures for the Army’s new M17 pistol at a range on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on Jan. 24, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

